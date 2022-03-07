Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard officially reinstated

He’s back!

A team spokesman has confirmed to Maize n Brew that after serving a five-game suspension to conclude the regular season, Juwan Howard will return to the Michigan bench ahead of the team’s Big Ten Tournament opener on Thursday.

The Wolverines have gone 3-2 with assistant coach Phil Martelli at the helm beating the likes of Rutgers, Michigan State, and Ohio State to tentatively secure positioning in the NCAA Tournament.

Howard was suspended five games after a Feb. 20 altercation with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the post-game handshake line. The altercation stemmed from a tense conversation between Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard after the Badgers beat the Wolverines 77-63 in Madison.

Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate were each suspended one game for their involvement in the scrum and Howard was additionally fined $40,000, the largest disciplinary fine in Big Ten history.

Wisconsin’s player Jahcobi Neath also received a one-game suspension and although Gard was not suspended, he was fined $10,000 for his involvement.

The Michigan Wolverines and Juwan Howard will return to action together this Thursday against Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.