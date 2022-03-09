Juwan Howard speaks to the media for the first time following his reinstatement

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard spoke to the media for the first time following his reinstatement from a five-game suspension on March 7.

Juwan Howard is back and clearly happy to be back coaching his team @Local4News pic.twitter.com/TLyRqmy7SH — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) March 9, 2022

Howard opened by expressing his happiness to return and thanked his staff for banding together in his absence. Under the guidance of assistant coach Phil Martelli, the team posted a 3-2 record including resume solidifying victories over Rutgers, Michigan State and Ohio State.

However, today’s press conference was about Howard’s accountability and state of contrition for his actions in Madison.

“I can come with a thousand excuses, but I’m not. I take full ownership for my actions,” Howard said.

He also detailed how he did some “soul searching” and even “sought therapy” during his time away from the team.

“During that time, I reflected on the moment at Wisconsin and how I can be better as the head coach here. Let’s talk about the person,” Howard said.

When asked about college basketball’s handshake line tradition, Howard landed firmly on the side of keeping it: “I actually like it and it’s a great example for sportsmanship in sports and I think we should keep it.”

Furthermore, Howard acknowledged he knows he will be under a microscope the rest of the year and understands that is solely by his own volition.

Now it is time for Howard to validate these words with actions. The Wolverines will depart shortly for Indianapolis and will face the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.