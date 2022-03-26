DeVante’ Jones officially declares for the NBA Draft

Senior Michigan point guard DeVante’ Jones is forgoing his one remaining year of eligibility and entering the NBA Draft. Jones made it official via his Twitter account this afternoon.

Jones — who spent his first three seasons at Coastal Carolina — struggled to find his footing to begin this season with Michigan, but progressed and made tremendous strides throughout the season. The transfer finished the year averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

While most expected DJ to skip his fifth season, soft rumblings of a return began to grow after a tumultuous NCAA Tournament run defined by injuries and illnesses. In the only NCAA Tournament games of his career, Jones was limited to playing in just 1.5 of the three games for the Wolverines.

Most NBA Draft experts predict DJ will go undrafted and sign a G-League contract with an NBA affiliate. At best, Jones is selected in the late-second round, but ultimately still battles in the G-League for a position in the NBA.

For Michigan, it appears that freshman Frankie Collins will step into the starting position next year to replace the departing Jones. Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in limited playing time this season.

When called upon to start for a concussed Jones against Colorado State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Collins put up 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists.