Daily Brews: John Beilein is headed to the Hall of Fame

It was announced on Wednesday that former Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein would be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the 2022 induction class.

Beilein’s college coaching career began in 1982 and stretched across nearly four decades that included stops at Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan.

During his time at Michigan (2007-19), Beilein returned the program to national prominence and reached heights that hadn’t been seen since the Fab Five.

His tenure was headlined by two Final Four trips (2013, 2018), which also included two National Championship appearances. Beilein left Michigan in 2019 to take the head coaching job of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beilein left Ann Arbor as the winngest head coach in program history, all while running one of the most respected programs in the country.

Currently, Beilein works with the Detroit Pistons in the Department of Player Development and can be frequently scene in the stands of Crisler Arena.

This will be Beilein’s second HOF induction in 2022 alone, as he is also being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in September.