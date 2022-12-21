 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Beilein among 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

The honor is well deserved for the 45-year coaching veteran.

By DavidWoelkersJr
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-West Regional Practice Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Having already earned inductions into the Michigan Sports and College Basketball Halls of Fame, former Wolverines coach John Beilein is inching ever closer to basketball immortality.

On Wednesday, Beilein became closer to taking his biggest leap yet, being named to the ballot of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his almost five decades as a coach — all of it solely in a head coach position — Beilein coached at every level of basketball available to him. Beilein was a three-time conference coach of the year in the college ranks and was named National Coach of the Year by CBS Sports in 2018.

Beilein’s most prominent tenure as a coach came at Michigan. Posting a total record of 278-150 in his 12 years in charge of the Wolverines, Beilein led his teams to two Big Ten regular season crowns, two Big Ten Tournament titles and nine NCAA Tournament appearances — six of which went to the Sweet Sixteen or further.

In May 2019, Beilein left the Wolverines for the head coach position with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He remains in the NBA to this day and is currently a Senior Player Development Advisor with the Detroit Pistons.

