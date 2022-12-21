John Beilein among 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

Having already earned inductions into the Michigan Sports and College Basketball Halls of Fame, former Wolverines coach John Beilein is inching ever closer to basketball immortality.

On Wednesday, Beilein became closer to taking his biggest leap yet, being named to the ballot of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Miami's Jim Larranaga has been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, per release.



Other coaches nominated include John Beilein, Gregg Popovich, & Stan Spirou.



Players nominated: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, & John Williamson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 21, 2022

In his almost five decades as a coach — all of it solely in a head coach position — Beilein coached at every level of basketball available to him. Beilein was a three-time conference coach of the year in the college ranks and was named National Coach of the Year by CBS Sports in 2018.

Beilein’s most prominent tenure as a coach came at Michigan. Posting a total record of 278-150 in his 12 years in charge of the Wolverines, Beilein led his teams to two Big Ten regular season crowns, two Big Ten Tournament titles and nine NCAA Tournament appearances — six of which went to the Sweet Sixteen or further.

In May 2019, Beilein left the Wolverines for the head coach position with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He remains in the NBA to this day and is currently a Senior Player Development Advisor with the Detroit Pistons.