Michigan hoops dominates in 81-46 blowout of Maryland

After a stunning 63-61 upset at the hands of Central Michigan, the Michigan Wolverines basketball team knew they needed to wake up heading into 2023 and the Big Ten season.

On New Year’s Day, they followed through.

In one of the most lopsided Big Ten games for the Wolverines in recent memory, Michigan dominated the Maryland Terrapins by a score of 81-46.

First half

Michigan clearly came to play on Sunday afternoon, sprinting out to a commanding 19-1 lead through the first eight minutes. In that stretch, the Wolverines were 8-for-9 all while preventing the Terrapins from making any of their first 10 shots.

Though Michigan’s scoring slowed, the defensive efforts held steadfast headed into the third media timeout, as Maryland only mustered one three-point make in its next six shots. All told, the Terrapins could only muster four — yes, four — makes in their 30 shots at the halftime buzzer, while the Wolverines shot 67% from the field with a staggering 44-13 lead.

Statistically, Hunter Dickinson led the tidal wave with 18 points, while he and Jett Howard tied for the team lead in rebounds with five boards.

Second half

In heavy contrast to the opening half, the second half saw a relative slump for Michigan — making just three of the initial 10 shots from the field. Unfortunately for Maryland, its cold streak just couldn’t seem to thaw out either, with the lead margin remaining well over 30 points as a result.

Ultimately, the game was over by the midway point of the half. Though the Terrapins kept it relatively close in the second half — the half’s final score sitting at 37-33 in favor of Michigan — it wasn’t even in the ballpark of negating the Wolverines’ 35-point lead at any stretch in the game.

Juwan Howard began to clear the bench with almost five minutes left, with the highlight being a last second tip-in from Tarris Reed Jr. to save a shot clock violation.

Statistically, Dickinson finished with a season high 32-points on 13-for-16 shooting from the field and 6-for-9shooting at the free throw line. He also finished with a double-double, as he notched a team-leading 12 boards.

What’s next?

The Wolverines next play on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center.