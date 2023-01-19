Michigan basketball drops series finale against Maryland

After a 81-46 blowout to start the new year, fans of the Michigan Wolverines were likely expecting another win in Thursday night’s contest against the Maryland Terrapins. With new venues come new outcomes, as the Wolverines struggled to contain the Terrapins’ offense for any stretch of time, ultimately losing 64-58.

Here’s how the game broke down for Michigan.

First half

While the Wolverines drew first blood in Thursday’s matchup, it would end up being the only lead they’d see for the entire first half.

A 7-0 scoring streak for the Terrapins in the early goings would be almost immediately followed up by an 8-0 scoring streak, as Maryland outscored the Wolverines 17-6 in the first 10 minutes of the half. Though Michigan shook the cobwebs off following the midway point offensively, its defensive woes continued, resulting in a near stalemate momentum wise headed into the homestretch.

In the final four minutes though, the Terrapins’ shooting suddenly went cold, as they mustered just one point off a made free throw in 3:46 of game clock. While the Wolverines mustered up a comeback bid, it proved to be a hair short, as an ill-timed foul by Dug McDaniel allowed Maryland to take a two-point lead into halftime.

Statistically, Jett Howard led Michigan’s scoring efforts with 11 points in the half. Terrence Williams II was the Wolverines’ top rebounder with six.

Second half

If Michigan was hoping to bring momentum into the second half, the Terrapins didn’t allow them to, as they outscored the Wolverines 6-2 heading into the first media timeout. Unlike in the first half, Michigan prevented Maryland from pulling ahead any further and took advantage of key turnovers, tying the game at 42 just past the 11th minute.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they couldn’t hold Maryland back for long. In an all-too-familiar sequence of events, the Terrapins went on a pair of extended runs to push their lead to 10 points headed into the final four minutes. While the Wolverines were kept alive by a dismal 1-for-8 shooting for the Terrapins in their final possessions, Maryland avoided calamity and emerged victorious at the final buzzer.

Statistically, Hunter Dickinson finished as the Wolverines’ scoring leader with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, also recording a double-double with 10 boards. Williams II came just one point shy of a double-double himself, after finishing with nine points and a team-leading 12 boards.

What’s next?

The Wolverines return to Ann Arbor on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they’ll face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.