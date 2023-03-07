Three Wolverines earn All-Big Ten basketball honors

Despite a tumultuous season, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team was well represented in the Big Ten’s postseason honor list announced Tuesday.

Leading the pack for the Wolverines to little surprise was junior center Hunter Dickinson, who was named first-team all-Big Ten by the media and second-team by the coaches. For the third straight season, Dickinson led Michigan in both scoring and rebounding, with 18.2 points-per-game and nine rebounds per game. Dickinson also led the Wolverines in blocks this season, swatting 54 shots.

Dickinson is just the fourth player to lead the team in both points and rebounds in multiple seasons, joining Rudy Tomjanovich, Glen Rice, and Chris Webber.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GMBBall First Team All-Conference honorees! pic.twitter.com/EjEPiZjeN4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2023

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GMBBall Second Team All-Conference honorees! pic.twitter.com/xUZ0xDzmS1 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2023

Joining Dickinson on the honor roll are sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman guard Jett Howard, who both received third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. In addition, Howard was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team as selected by the media.

Howard and Bufkin were second and third respectively on the team in scoring, with Howard averaging 14.5 points-per-game and Bufkin averaging 13.9. Bufkin also joined Dickinson as the only two Wolverines to start all 31 regular season games, and led the team in steals with 41.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GMBBall Third Team All-Conference honorees! pic.twitter.com/3rmAip7zT1 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2023