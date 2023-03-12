Michigan women basketball earns fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth, first round opponent revealed

For the fifth straight season, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team is going dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

Dancing yet again!



Wolverines are making their 11th overall appearance and have received the second-highest seed in program history at No. 6.



Michigan will face UNLV in the first round at LSU.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r28cRV1HdO — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 13, 2023

The Wolverines enter March Madness as a No. 6 seed, with their first round matchup slotted against the 11th-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rounding out Michigan’s group in Baton Rouge are the three-seed LSU Tigers and 14-seed Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine.

The Wolverines finished their regular season with an overall record of 22-9 and ranked at No. 18. Their Big Ten Tournament run bowed out in the quarterfinals with a two-point loss to the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Lady Rebels meanwhile finished their regular season with an overall record of 31-2 — including 22 straight victories — and a sweep of the Mountain West regular season and tournament championships.

This is Michigan’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Kim Barnes Arico, with their first coming in Arico’s debut season. Their deepest run came last season, when the Wolverines made it as far as the Elite Eight before bowing out to Louisville.