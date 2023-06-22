With the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected Michigan Wolverines guard/forward Jett Howard.

Magic select Jett Howard, Juwan Howard's son, with the No. 11 pick pic.twitter.com/lMAAF7sYPf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

Howard was fully expected to be a one-and-done player from the minute he entered the program, and his announcement in late March was hardly a surprise. In his lone season as a Wolverine, Howard was an All-Big Ten third team and Big Ten All-Freshman selection after averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, two assists and 0.7 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. He also shot 41.4% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the arc and 80% from the free throw line.

While Jett is the first of the Howard siblings to follow in his father’s footsteps and play professional basketball, he is far from the only one to have chased that dream. Michigan fans of course know his older full brother, Jace, but Jett’s older half brothers — Juwan Howard Jr. and Joshua Howard — both played college ball, with Juwan Jr. playing for Western Michigan and Detroit Mercy and Joshua playing for Brown University.

Howard joins former Wolverines Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner and Caleb Houston in Orlando.

Starting the season as a lottery pick projection, Howard had his draft stock decrease slightly but was still considered a solid first-round talent, a prediction that has played out with the Magic’s pick. We wish Jett the best of luck in Orlando as he pursues his NBA dream.