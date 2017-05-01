The Future of Michigan Football: 5 Bold Predictions for the Next 5 Years

Michigan Football is on the upswing heading into year three of the Jim Harbaugh era, but it is never too early to project where things are headed.

Spring practices are done and the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, so why not take a look at a few bold predictions for the next five seasons.

(Editor’s note: None of these will probably happen because that’s how hot takes work)

2017: Michigan knocks off Ohio State

This is not only a bold prediction, but it needs to happen in 2017 to show that Michigan is for real and that the gap has closed.

However, it feels bold given OSU’s recent dominance and voodoo magic in the series. Michigan gets them at home this year and will make it happen in a year people are not expecting it to.

2018: Michigan makes 1st College Football Playoff, wins it all

The 2017 season will feature a lot of youth and new faces, but it will be a process of adding steel to their spines for a run at a title in 2018.

Michigan expects to go out and be a force as early as this year, but 2018 seems like when the talent and stars could align.

2019: Michigan breaks NFL Draft record set this year

Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class will go down as one of the best in program history (that could be another bold take), but we saw glimpses of a lot of guys as freshman and they are going to be factors.

The NFL Draft this year was the beginning of Michigan’s return to cranking out pro players. Look for them to send more than 11 here.

We’ll set the over/under at...12.5.

2020: Dylan McCaffrey drafted higher than his brother Christian

Christian McCaffrey was drafted with the eighth overall pick, but his quarterback brother will go higher than that when he declares for the draft.

McCaffrey going higher than his brother would give the Wolverines their first quarterback drafted in the first round since...you guessed it: Jim Harbaugh in 1987.

2021: Michigan wins sixth straight game vs. Michigan State

Michigan State is a mess right now and even after 3-9, things appear to be trending downward. They’re record may be better than that in years to come, but unless a major change in culture happens there, they are not bouncing back anytime soon.

Not being a Spartan hater, but, as my good friend Marty Huggins always says:

So which of these are most realistic? Less realistic? Vote in the poll below and sound off with your own in the comments!