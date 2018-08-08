Eddie McDoom no longer on Michigan Football team

Eddie McDoom and the chants of his name will no longer rumble through Michigan Stadium on fall Saturdays, as reports indicate the junior wide receiver is no longer with the program. The news was first reported by The Wolverine Lounge and later confirmed by Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.

McDoom, a three-star recruit in the class of 2016 coming out of high school, played in 21 games for the Wolverines the last two season. He became a fan favorite in Ann Arbor with “Doom” being chanted by the crowd at the Big House every time he touched the ball. He had 16 receptions for 140 yards in his career while also adding 203 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

No reasoning has been given over his departure as the team gears up to prepare for the regular season, but things have become a bit of a numbers game at the wide receiver position. Sophomores Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to be two of the team’s top targets, along with senior Grant Perry. Sophomores Nico Collins and Oliver Martin could also be in for expanded roles.

McDoom joins Kekoa Crawford as the other wideout to recently transfer from the program.

This story is developing.