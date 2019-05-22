5-star Michigan QB commit J.J. McCarthy hates Ohio State, says they lied to him

For 5-star 2021 quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, he grew up loving Ohio State, but that love is now gone.

“I used to love them, now I want to kill them,” McCarthy told The Athletic.

The animosity began after Ohio State coach Ryan Day told McCarthy that they wouldn’t be taking a quarterback until the end of summer.

“Coach Day told me he wasn’t going to take (a 2021 quarterback) until the end of summer or anything like that because he wanted to make sure everything was all good, so I didn’t really worry about all that during my visit,” McCarthy said. “But I didn’t get that feeling when I was there. I really didn’t, with all the coaches there and how they interacted with us, I didn’t feel the big family tradition part of it. It was either you’re good at football or you’re over here. That’s what I felt.”

In short, McCarthy felt like Day lied to him.

“I get it’s a business, but it always sucks being lied to. And that’s kind of where the rivalry started for me. And the hatred. But what are you going to do? It’s a business and they have to do what they have to do. They lied to my face, but it’s all good now,” McCarthy said.

It’ll be a while until McCarthy is wearing a Michigan uniform, but his comments will be well received by Michigan fans.