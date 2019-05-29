Vegas updates betting lines for Michigan football’s biggest games of 2019

A couple months back, BetOnline.ag released betting lines for most of the big games for the 2019 college football season, and the Michigan Wolverines were favored in every single one. With some recent changes, they are still favored in every game, but not by as much.

The Wolverines were once favored by 6.5 points to defeat Penn State on the road, but that line has since moved down to 4.5. Perhaps this line changed due to the fact that game will be a patented Penn State White Out (and likely night game). It makes sense, as playing on the road in an environment like Penn State isn’t easy, especially when you tack on 100,000+ people all wearing the same color and screaming the entire game.

The spread for the Michigan/Notre Dame game at the Big House went down by one whole point, moving from 8.5 to 7.5 points. The other rivalry games also changed, as Michigan is now favored by 10 against Michigan State (opened at 14.5) and three points against Ohio State (opened at 6.5).

The only betting line that remained the same was Michigan being favored by six points at Wisconsin.

What do you think of these changes? And which game do you think Michigan is most likely to cover? Let us know in our poll and the comments section.