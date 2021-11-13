Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

After dropping one a couple weeks back to Michigan State, it’s do or die time the rest of the season for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. Today, they head to Beaver Stadium to take on James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State started off the season strong with a road win at Wisconsin and a home victory against Auburn. But things took a turn for the worse at Iowa when quarterback Sean Clifford was injured and was unable to finish the game, which ended up being an Iowa win. The Nittany Lions followed that up with back-to-back losses against Illinois (woof) and at Ohio State before getting back on track last weekend at Maryland.

The Wolverines are looking to keep their Big Ten hopes alive, while the Nittany Lions are looking to play spoiler. Let’s get to today’s facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 6 Michigan at Penn State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Penn.

Kickoff: Noon EST

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -1; O/U: 48.5

Today’s question: Will Michigan be able to figure out its red zone issues and score more touchdowns than field goals? Kicking the field goals can work against a team like Indiana last weekend, but it won’t work the same this weekend at Penn State. The Wolverines need to be able to convert those opportunities for touchdowns because if they don’t, it’ll be a long trip back to Ann Arbor.

Enjoy the game, and be sure to comment along with us down below!