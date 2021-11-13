Injury update: Blake Corum out, Donovan Edwards to backup Hassan Haskins

According to a report on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Michigan Wolverines will be without sophomore running back Blake Corum for today’s game against Penn State. That aligns with what Maize n Brew has been hearing throughout the week.

Thankfully for Michigan, true freshman running back Donovan Edwards will return from his injury and be the backup to starter Hassan Haskins.

This year, Edwards has ran 22 times for 140 yards and one touchdown. The most he’s carried the ball in one game was eight times, when the Wolverines played Northern Illinois in September. Haskins will be the lead back once again — and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him carry the ball 20+ times — but Edwards has a real opportunity ahead of him today to showcase what he can do and prove he can take on a bigger workload.

Other players who have been banged up who we expect to see today include tight end Erick All, wide receiver A.J. Henning and wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

