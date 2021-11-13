Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines kept their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 21-17 victory in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out what was going down on social media during and after the big victory for the Wolverines.

Watch the highlight of junior tight end Erick All’s huge touchdown that won the game for Michigan late in the fourth quarter:

Erick All (@eallindi83) wanted it all, and he got it all.



No. 6 @UMichFootball takes the late lead at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/yEuXr5IFPL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

Former Michigan tight end great Jake Butt was fired up to see a new Wolverine tight end get the game-winning score:

Erik all baby — jbooty (@JakeButtTE) November 13, 2021

Take a look at the Michigan locker room after the game and hear head coach Jim Harbaugh’s message to the team:

“You guys were born for this. The way you guys fight is championship level.” - Jim Harbaugh#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Yvdgy7AFDf — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 13, 2021

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard loved to see the big W for the Wolverines:

Penn State head coach James Franklin doesn’t look too happy...

The entire team was feeling great after the big road victory in Happy Valley: