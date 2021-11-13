 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Penn State

See what the social media world had to say about the Wolverine’s 21-17 win.

Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines kept their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 21-17 victory in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out what was going down on social media during and after the big victory for the Wolverines.

Watch the highlight of junior tight end Erick All’s huge touchdown that won the game for Michigan late in the fourth quarter:

Former Michigan tight end great Jake Butt was fired up to see a new Wolverine tight end get the game-winning score:

Take a look at the Michigan locker room after the game and hear head coach Jim Harbaugh’s message to the team:

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard loved to see the big W for the Wolverines:

Penn State head coach James Franklin doesn’t look too happy...

The entire team was feeling great after the big road victory in Happy Valley:

