Betting line released for Michigan’s game at Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines were around a two-point favorite by the time the ball was kicked in Happy Valley this past Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions. They were able to win and cover on the road, and they have another opportunity next weekend to win as a road favorite, this time against Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines started as a 15-point favorite against Maryland on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 55.

After starting 4-0, Maryland’s season has unraveled to an even 5-5 record. The Terrapins lost at Michigan State on Saturday and has won one game since the beginning of October, a 38-35 barnburner against Big Ten East bottom-dweller Indiana.

With that in consideration, the Wolverines should be able to get another road victory next Saturday, but whether they cover or not is a completely different question. It’s a pretty big spread for them to cover, but they have covered more often than not this season, with the only two spreads they haven’t covered being at Nebraska and at Michigan State.

