Michigan jumps in both AP, Coaches Polls

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines pulled off a big, conference win over Penn State on Saturday, 21-17. Now 9-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play, the Big Ten East will be wild and crazy these next two weeks. The latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll just came out and Michigan slots in at No. 8 and No. 7, respectively.

Jumping up just one spot in each poll, Michigan remains one spot ahead of Michigan State in the Coaches Poll and just one spot behind the Spartans in the AP Poll. The CFP committee has been much more favorable to the Wolverines than either of these polls. The main culprit for Michigan’s jump is the Oklahoma Sooners stunning defeat to Baylor. The Sooners had been ranked No. 4 in both polls last week and slid all the way down to No. 12.

Around the Big Ten, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan continue to be the class of the conference. The Buckeyes are now No. 5, the Spartans land at No. 7, and the Wolverines at No. 8 as mentioned. Iowa and Wisconsin also remain ranked at No. 18 and No. 19 respectively. Penn State and Purdue both fall in the “Other Receiving Votes” category.

Nationally, it’s of note Alabama leap-frogged Cincinnati for No. 2 despite both programs winning over the weekend. Ole Miss only jumped from No. 12 to No. 10 despite its big win over Texas A&M, who dropped down to No. 16. Baylor is all the way up to No. 11 following their victory over Oklahoma.

