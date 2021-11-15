ESPN’s FPI updates Michigan’s outlook following Penn State win

Michigan entered Saturday’s road matchup versus Penn State ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Ranking, and things are trending in the right direction after the Wolverines left Happy Valley with a 21-17 victory.

Further projections are now in for 9-1 Michigan, via ESPN’s updated Football Power Index.

Michigan moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in ESPN’s FPI: ESPN gives the Wolverines a 31.6% chance of winning the Big Ten East and a 33.7% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The only Big Ten team ranked above Michigan in the FPI is Ohio State at No. 3. Michigan State may have beat the Wolverines, but the FPI, just like the CFP Rankings, think Michigan is the better team, ranking the Spartans at No. 18.

For reference, here were the FPI percentages from last week

Here are the updated chances of victory for each opponent this season

Nov. 20- at Maryland: 89.2% chance of winning

Nov. 27- vs. Ohio State: 38.3% chance of winning