 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Updated bowl projections have Michigan going to Pasadena

New, 11 comments

The win against Penn State has solidified Michigan’s spot as No. 2 in the Big Ten pecking order.

By Jonathon Simmons

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

1987 Rose Bowl Photo by Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

With the big win on the road against Penn State last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines only have Maryland to clear before securing a New Year’s Six bowl barring some wild circumstances. As you’ll see from the predictions, they have mostly coalesced around one destination, with just a couple outliers.

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

Athlon

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

Action Network

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

College Football News

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

247Sports

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Utah, Jan. 1

So yeah, Michigan is likely to play in the Rose Bowl if the season plays out as most expect. This would mean Michigan beats Maryland, and Ohio State beats both Michigan State and Michigan to end the season.

This would put Ohio State in the playoff again and leave both Michigan and Michigan State at 10-2 (assuming Michigan State also beats Penn State). Despite the Spartans head-to-head win, Michigan is ranked higher and the Rose Bowl committee has already said they would take the next highest Big Ten team that doesn’t make the playoff.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 30

Mark Schlabach: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, AZ) vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 1

Interestingly, both ESPN writers are the only two who didn’t put Michigan in the Rose Bowl. They both selected Michigan State, which means they’re either expecting Michigan State to jump Michigan in the rankings or that Michigan will lose out.

Both of the predictions here have been made plenty of times in previous weeks. The Fiesta Bowl would probably be preferable because of the opponent and the fact it’s on Jan. 1 instead of Dec. 30.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...