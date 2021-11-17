‘I want my team to win’: Hassan Haskins discusses what drives him to succeed

Hassan Haskins has emerged as a star this season for the Michigan Wolverines. Barring something very unusual happening, Haskins should vault over the 1,000-yard mark this weekend when the Wolverines travel to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins.

The senior running back currently has 985 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. When asked about what motivates him, his answer was simple: winning.

“I’ve got a lot of motivation,” Haskins told reporters Tuesday. “I want my team to win. I try to my best, whatever it is, to put out my best effort on the field. That drive to just keep the win streak going. Just win, to be honest.”

Haskins has done a great job at winning this season, especially when his partner in crime, Blake Corum, went down with an injury. Haskins has picked up the slack in Corum’s absence and has put up 168 and 156-yard performances the last two games.

“My mindset, I’m just a person who wants to get things done,” Haskins said. “I like to win. I try my best to do whatever I can to win.”

Haskins’ drive and all around talent has sparked some high praise from his teammates. Tight end Erick All even said Haskins is the best all-around football player he’s ever played with, and he isn’t the only one who marvels over Haskins game.

“He’s such an amazing athlete,” defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. “We have a lot of amazing athletes all across the board and he’s one of those guys that fuels you to play better and fuels your energy in the game. Watching him play, watching him make all of these amazing plays, you’re just like ‘wow, he really just did that, we’ve got to go play better for him’ type stuff.”

The ABC broadcast on Saturday said Corum is likely to miss two weeks, and head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have any comments on when he would return. It is likely Haskins will have another game with plenty of carries and a chance to put up more big numbers against Maryland this weekend.