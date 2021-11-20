Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

Today marks the Michigan Wolverines’ final regular season road game for 2021, taking on the Maryland Terrapins in College Park.

The Wolverines have just one job to do today — take care of business. They cannot look too far ahead to next week’s showdown at the Big House against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If they do, this game will be a lot closer than it should be, much like Ohio State’s game against the Terrapins right before the Michigan game in 2018.

Not much else needs to be said about this one, so let’s get to the facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 6 Michigan at Maryland

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

Location: Maryland Stadium in College Park, Mary.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -14.5; O/U: 57.5

Today’s question: How will Michigan look one week prior to the Ohio State game? Will the team look sluggish, or will it come out with its hair on fire and want to have some positive momentum heading into the biggest game of the season?

Enjoy the game, and be sure to comment along with us!