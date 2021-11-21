Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Hate week is finally upon us for the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, which means we’re bound to see tons of Buckeye fans on Twitter attempt to cross out all the “m’s” in their tweet, only to forget one or two and look like a total moron.

A tradition unlike any other.

But after 11 weeks of football, both teams head into The Game 10-1 with a shot at a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. This is what Michigan has wanted, so hopefully it shows up come Saturday and plays a competitive game of football.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think the Wolverines will do just that, putting them as just a 7.5-point underdog to begin the week. The over/under is set at a staggering 63, which means this could be a high-scoring shootout in the making.

Michigan hasn’t covered a spread against Ohio State since 2017, when the worst team (8-5) under head coach Jim Harbaugh was a 12-point underdog and somehow played a pretty good game against the Buckeyes, barely covering the spread by a final score of 31-20.

Who do you plan on placing money on, if at all? Let us know in the comments below!