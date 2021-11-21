Michigan rises in AP, Coaches polls prior to Ohio State game

The Michigan Wolverines easily stomped Maryland on Saturday night, 59-18. The win itself likely didn’t affect the Wolverines’ place in the national polls, but Oregon’s utter collapse against Utah late last night certainly did. The Ducks all but removed the Pac-12 from the College Football Playoff conversation in mid-November once again.

Thanks to the losses by both Oregon and Michigan State, Michigan moved up to No. 6 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

The debate is now over between the Spartans and Wolverines, at least for this week. Michigan is now solidly ahead of Michigan State in both polls thanks to the Buckeyes complete and total steamrolling of the Spartans. If Michigan is unable to topple Ohio State this coming weekend, the debate may resume. However, for now it’s easy to understand why the Wolverines are higher.

Around the Big Ten, Ohio State jumped to No. 2 nationally while Michigan State dropped all the way to No. 12. Iowa and Wisconsin remain the only other Big Ten teams ranked, each moving up a spot to No. 17 and No. 18, respectively. Penn State and Purdue each squeaked its way into the “Other Receiving Votes” category.

Nationally, Ohio State’s rise caused Alabama and Cincinnati to each drop a spot down to No. 3 and No. 4. Oregon dropped all the way from No. 4 to No. 11. Conversely, Utah’s big win jumped it from No. 24 to No. 16. Wake Forest also fell quite a bit due to its loss. Now coming in at No. 21, the Demon Deacons’ loss ended the ACC’s shot at the CFP as well.

All eyes now shift to The Game on Saturday.

For the full AP Poll, click here.

For the full Coaches Poll, click here.