ESPN’s College Gameday, anchored by Rece Davis with co-hosts Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and David Pollack are headed to Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Ohio State at Michigan. The Game. November 27. 10-1 vs. 10-1.

Welcome to A² the best college town in the Country. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X6KBM0AOON — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2021

The last time Gameday was in attendance for the Michigan-Ohio State showdown was back in 2018, when Michigan lost to the Buckeyes 62-39. The last time Gameday was in Ann Arbor was in October of 2018 and Michigan beat Wisconsin 38-13.

College Gameday was on hand for Michigan’s 37-33 loss at Michigan State earlier this season, and were in Columbus for Ohio State’s 56-7 victory versus Michigan State on Saturday.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports



See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

This marks the first time since 1997 Michigan has just one loss heading into a home game against the Buckeyes. The Game is always huge, but it will be an even bigger stage as the victor will win the Big Ten East and head to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis the following week.

You can catch the Wolverines battle the Buckeyes on Saturday at noon ET on FOX.