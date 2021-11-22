ESPN’s FPI updates Michigan’s outlook ahead of Ohio State game

Michigan has won at a high clip this season, a reflection of their 10-1 record, being ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, and having a chance to win the Big Ten East against Ohio State on Saturday. Ohio State currently sits at No. 3 in the playoff rankings.

Those rankings aside, further projections for the 10-1 Wolverines are in via ESPN’s updated Football Power Index.

Michigan’s ranked at No. 4 in ESPN’s FPI: ESPN gives the Wolverines a 26.4% chance of winning the Big Ten Championship and a 30% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The only Big Ten team ranked above Michigan in the FPI is Ohio State at No. 2. Other Michigan opponents ranked in the FPI’s top 25 include No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 14 Penn State, and No. 24 Michigan State.

For reference, here were the FPI percentages from last week

Here’s the updated chance of victory on Saturday

Nov. 27- vs. Ohio State: 38.2% chance of winning

Yes, it all comes down to the Buckeyes on November 27. Catch The Game at noon ET on FOX.