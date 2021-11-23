Week 12 Michigan bowl projections: Rose Bowl or bust

The Michigan Wolverines did what they needed to last weekend and solidly beat Maryland to reach 10 wins and all but wrap up a New Year’s Six appearance. As you’ll see, where they end up isn’t much of a debate, assuming the outcomes of the Ohio State and Big Ten Championship games happen as expected.

Kyle Bonagura: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Utah, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

The only debate about the Wolverine’s bowl is not which one they’ll be playing in, but who they’ll be playing. Oregon was a popular pick but after their blowout loss to Utah last weekend, the Utes are looked at as more likely to win the Pac-12 and make the Rose Bowl to face the Wolverines.

Michigan State getting blown out by Ohio State last week helped solidify Michigan’s position in the Rose Bowl. If the Wolverines keep it at least somewhat close against the Buckeyes, they’ll stay ranked ahead of the Spartans. Really, the only scenario in which Michigan doesn’t make the Rose Bowl is if the representative from the Big Ten West beats Ohio State in the championship, which would likely knock the Buckeyes out of the Playoff and into the Rose Bowl.

Or, of course, Michigan could win this week and go to the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff.