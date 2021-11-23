Ohio State DT posts video stomping on J.J. McCarthy jersey

Michigan vs. Ohio State always brings lots of storylines and analysis aplenty, but then there are the unexpected things that come up during the week.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day both have said that there’s nothing more that needs to be added to hype this game up — it’s 10-1 Ohio State at 10-1 Michigan, with the winner heading to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams did not get that message and gave Michigan bulletin board material instead.

Williams posted a video to Instagram of him stomping on a jersey of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Tyleik sending a message to JJ McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/wFffjodDoC — Buckeyes Insider (@buckeyesinsider) November 23, 2021

Williams, who has five sacks this season, is letting McCarthy know he’s coming for him if and when he sees the field. This type of tactic should only embolden Michigan to play at a higher clip, especially their offensive line.

Ryan Day mentioned earlier on Tuesday how McCarthy is a dual-threat quarterback that presents a challenge and that they’re actively looking at his film to see his tendencies. McCarthy, who’s thrown for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception while rushing for 2 scores as well, will now have added motivation on Saturday.

We’ll see if Williams gets reprimanded by Ryan Day for the video, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Fans and players call this Hate Week, and that sure seems more true than it’ll ever be false. This is one storyline we'll be sure to keep following. Maybe J.J. will be the one who has the last laugh when these two teams clash on Saturday.