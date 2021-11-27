Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

It’s here. Finally. The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This game has been two years in the making, after The Game unfortunately had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19 complications within the Michigan football program. So you know this game means just a bit more this year because of that, and along with the fact the winner advances to Indianapolis next Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.

Enough of the gibber jabber. Let’s get to today’s facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: Noon EST

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Ohio State -8; O/U: 64.5

Today’s question: Will Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally get their long-awaited win against Ohio State?

Enjoy the game, and be sure to comment along with us!