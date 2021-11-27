 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win against Ohio State

See what was happening on Twitter before and after the massive victory.

By Scotty_White
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It finally happened. The Michigan Wolverines just beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since 2011. Out of all the years in the Jim Harbaugh era, this was the one where Michigan was doubted the most. Ohio State looked destined for another Big Ten title and playoff birth, but Michigan showed up today and played their game and won 42-27. Check out the social media reactions from the monster win:

A wholesome moment between Juwan Howard and Jim Harbaugh after the game:

Michigan fans have been waiting to storm the field like this for 10 years:

Harbaugh taking a shot at Ryan Day here?:

Former Wolverine Donovan Peoples-Jones loved what he saw from Hassan Haskins and Aidan Hutchinson:

Former Michigan defensive lineman Josh Uche was hyped about watching Aidan Hutchinson’s stellar performance:

Another Wolverine from the past weighs in on how some of Michigan’s doubters are feeling:

Remember the revenger tour? It’s complete:

