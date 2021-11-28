Aidan Hutchinson enters Heisman discussion after dominant performance against OSU

After putting up seven tackles and three sacks, and setting the single-season record for sacks at the University of Michigan, senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has entered the chat for the Heisman Trophy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hutch has the third-best odds to win the Heisman at +1400. The two players higher than him are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (-200) and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+400). Rounding out the top five are Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (+1600) and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+1800).

Hutchinson was not in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy before his dominant performance against the Buckeyes, seemingly owning real estate in the backfield and getting Stroud down on the ground for three sacks and hurrying him once. But it is nice to see him now get the recognition for the Heisman — given to the most valuable player in college football — because he’s been putting up games like this all season long.

He likely won’t win, as it’s rarely given to a full-time defensive player, but Hutchinson deserves the recognition as one of the most valuable players in college football.

If Hutchinson goes to New York for the ceremony, he’d be the first Michigan player to do so since Jabrill Peppers in 2016.