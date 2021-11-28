Betting odds released for Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa

After the Michigan Wolverines won big against the Ohio State Buckeyes, they punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time ever. Their opponent is the Iowa Hawkeyes, who got to Indy after beating Nebraska on Friday and having Wisconsin lose to Minnesota on Saturday.

The opening odds have been released, and the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook started the Wolverines as 10.5-point favorites over the Hawkeyes in the championship game. The over/under is also set at 44.

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is 1-1 against Iowa, with the last meeting in 2019 being a Michigan victory at the Big House. Harbaugh’s lone loss came in 2016 at Kinnick Stadium.

Michigan has done very well against the spread this season, but so has Iowa, who are 7-5 this season in that regard. The Hawkeyes have won their last four games outright, so this is going to be a fierce test for the Wolverines.

