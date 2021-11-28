Michigan is a top 3 team in both AP, Coaches polls following win over Ohio State

Following Michigan’s 42-27 romp over Ohio State, all the polls were bound to change drastically. The only question was how high the Wolverines would climb up.

We now know as both the Coaches and AP polls have been released for this week. Georgia remains at No. 1 in both polls, but Michigan is right there at No. 2 in the AP and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

Both polls are identical on spots 5-10 with Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Ohio Sate, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon. Where the intrigue comes in is at spots 2-4. The AP has Michigan at No. 2, followed by Cincinnati and Alabama. The coaches appear to still fear the Crimson Tide as they have Alabama at No. 2 with Michigan and Cincinnati in the other two spots.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Ohio State dropped to No. 7 but appear to have no shot at the playoff. Michigan State sits at No. 11 and the Big Ten West champions, the Iowa Hawkeyes, sit at No. 15. Wisconsin fell out of the rankings entirely and sits in the “Other Receiving Votes” category along with Minnesota, Purdue and Penn State.

Nationally, it’s important to note Oklahoma State jumped Notre Dame in both polls despite both teams winning. Should chaos ensue, the Cowboys and the Fighting Irish could be the most heated argument of the year.

Oklahoma only slid three spots to No. 13 despite losing Bedlam late last night. Texas A&M plummeted following its loss to LSU in Coach O’s finale. The Aggies now sit at No. 24.

The most anticipated game of the weekend next week shapes up to be No. 1 vs. No. 4 in Georgia vs. Alabama for the SEC Championship. The Big Ten Championship will be No. 2 vs. No. 15.

For the full AP Poll, click here.

For the full Coaches Poll, click here.