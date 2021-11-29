3 things we learned about Michigan after the victory over Ohio State

It was an absolutely euphoric feeling when the clock struck 00:00 and the Michigan Wolverines officially took down the dragon that was the Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend in Ann Arbor. From start to finish, they dominated both offensively and defensively. It was a total team effort to win that game, and the Wolverines did it.

Here are three things we learned about the Wolverines after the game.

The running game can go up against anybody

Hassan Haskins really is that dude. The senior running back single-handily defeated Ohio State 30-27 with five rushing touchdowns, and he did it with relative ease. The banged-up Blake Corum wasn’t used much — he wasn’t really needed because of how good Haskins was — but he was able to rip off a 55-yard rush against Ohio State’s defense as well. Donovan Edwards, who was highly-effective against Maryland the week prior, only ran the ball once for eight yards and caught two passes for 12 yards.

Needless to say, the Michigan running backs have carried the team all season long, and even more so when it mattered most — against the Buckeyes to win a right to play in the Big Ten Championship.

With 2,699 rushing yards on the season (first in the Big Ten), Haskins, Corum, Edwards and company can play against anyone in the country.

Hutch is worthy of a seat in NYC for the Heisman

With another seven tackles and three sacks against OSU, senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson proved to the entire country he deserves to be in New York City for the presentation of the Heisman Trophy.

With 14.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and what seems like infinite quarterback pressures, Hutchinson has been the most dominant defensive player in all of college football in 2021, and it honestly isn’t even close.

He has stepped up when it matters most and when the lights are the brightest. If he doesn’t get an invite for the Heisman Trophy presentation, it would have been highway robbery.

Cade McNamara showed why he’s been the starter all year long

Cool, calm and collected are three words that come to mind when I want to describe Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, and those words may even be doing him some injustice. The dude is never rattled by anything and is as confident as any quarterback Michigan has had in a long time.

If you look at the box score and only saw the quarterback stats, you probably would have thought Ohio State won the game in blowout fashion. McNamara did not throw a touchdown and did throw one interception, but his poise and leadership have steadied the ship all season long for not only the Michigan offense, but the entire team.

There is a reason head coach Jim Harbaugh stuck with McNamara all season long instead of handing the keys to true freshman phenom J.J. McCarthy. The youngster’s time will come, but McNamara is the epitome of a leader. If it weren’t for him, this team wouldn’t have gotten as far as it has. We all owe a MAJOR tip of the cap to McNamara for everything he has done this season.

Bonus thing I learned

I really love seeing Ryan Day upset after an L to Michigan.

I REALLY love to see it.