3 Michigan players named to All-Big Ten First Team Defense, Moody Kicker of the Year

The Big Ten Conference is starting to roll out awards for football on Tuesday, covering the defensive and special teams side of things with the offensive awards coming on Wednesday.
Michigan was well represented on defense, with three players being named All-Big Ten Defense First Team — edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, edge rusher David Ojabo, and safety Daxton Hill.
Your 2021 All-Big Ten Football Defense First-Team.

Hutchinson led the Big Ten in sacks with 13 (a Michigan record), Ojabo had 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles, and Hill had 60 tackles and 2 interceptions.
No kicker was better than Jake Moody in the Big Ten this season, and now he is the Big Ten Kicker of the Year after converting 22-of-24 field goal attempts and nailing all 50 of his extra point attempts.
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year ➡ @jmoods13!

Here’s a list at the remaining awards that will be announced on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday.
Dec. 1 from Noon to 1 p.m. ET (All-Big Ten Offensive Selections)
- Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year
- Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year
- Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year
- Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year
- Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year
- Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year
- Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year
