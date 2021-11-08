Michigan remained at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll following their win over Indiana on Saturday, but moved to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, one spot ahead of Michigan State. However, the most important ranking of all this time of year is the College Football Playoff Ranking, where Michigan currently sits at No. 7, a ranking that will be updated on Tuesday night.

Those rankings aside, further projections for the 8-1 Wolverines are in via ESPN’s updated Football Power Index.

Michigan remains at No. 5 in ESPN’s FPI: ESPN gives the Wolverines a 17.9% chance of winning the Big Ten East and a 24.4% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The only Big Ten team ranked above Michigan in the FPI is Ohio State at No. 3. For what it’s worth, Michigan State moved down from No. 15 to No. 21 after their loss to Purdue. Michigan’s next opponent, Penn State, is currently No. 13 in the FPI.

For reference, here were the FPI percentages from last week

Here are the updated chances of victory for each opponent this season

Nov. 13- at Penn State: 54.4% chance of winning

Nov. 20- at Maryland: 88.1% chance of winning

Nov. 27- vs. Ohio State: 37.8% chance of winning