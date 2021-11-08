Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear after Michigan’s 37-33 loss to Michigan State that he thought the officiating crew made multiple blunders.

The most notable was a strip-sack fumble for Michigan’s defense that was initially ruled a Michigan touchdown — the play was ultimately reviewed and overturned, with the reasoning being MSU quarterback Payton Thorne’s shin was down.

However, over a week removed from what became a bad day in East Lansing, Harbaugh was asked if he heard from the Big Ten about that specific play and other calls that didn’t go Michigan’s way.

“As we all expected, all saw, mistakes were made,” Harbaugh told the media on Monday. “That was the response. Yeah, they made a mistake.”

“And others,” Harbaugh said he couldn’t be any more clear than that.

“They said that his shin was down. I said ‘half a shin? Was the ball moving?’ Because it sure looked like there was no conclusive evidence,” Harbaugh said last week. “I think everybody, anybody who has a rational view of it, non-partial view, would say that’s the way the rule is written, that it has to be irrefutable evidence, video evidence. You feel for the players that really deserved better, especially when other reviews were either left to stand or overturned based on having what was called on the field, let it stand, we don’t have conclusive video of it.”