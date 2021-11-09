Michigan football bowl projections are solidly back in the New Year’s Six

After the loss to Michigan State, the Michigan Wolverines were projected about 50/50 into New Year’s Six bowls. But the Spartans’ loss to Purdue last weekend has opened the door again for Michigan to get into a premier bowl game.

It’s become pretty clear if the Wolverines win their next two games, they’re in the New Year’s Six. If they lose to Penn State or *gasp* Maryland, they’ll probably end up in Florida for the Citrus or Outback.

Let’s take a look at this week’s projections from around the internet.

Kyle Bonagura: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 30

Mark Schlabach: Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Ole Miss, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 30

Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 1

The Peach Bowl has overtaken the Fiesta Bowl as the most likely spot for Michigan to land in the New Year’s Six. The Wolverines’ most likely projected matchup is against Wake Forest, which would be a favorable matchup for Michigan given the Demon Deacons are probably the weakest of the schools being considered for these slots.

Michigan is also projected to play Ole Miss a couple of times, but the destination varies. CBS Sports has Michigan playing the Rebels in the Peach Bowl, while Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Bretty McMurphy of Action Network think they’ll both fall to the Citrus Bowl.

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Oregon, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) vs. Utah, Jan. 1

In a pleasant twist, the Michigan State loss has allowed Michigan to slide into the Rose Bowl slot for a couple outlets. The only discrepancy is between which Pac-12 team Michigan would be playing. College Football News says Oregon, while 247Sports put Oregon in the Playoff, so their selection is Utah.