Haskins and Stueber named to All-Big Ten First-Team, other Wolverines also recognized

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the All-Big Ten team for defense and special teams. Among the winners for the Michigan Wolverines were Aidan Hutchinson, who was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Jake Moody, who won the Big Ten Kicker of the Year. Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Daxton Hill were all named to the All-Big Ten Defense First Team.

Today, the Big Ten announced the award-winners and All-Big Ten team for the offensive side of the ball. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was named to the First-Team by both the coaches and media, while right tackle Andrew Stueber was named to the First-Team by the media.

We bring you the 2021 1st Team All-Big Ten .

Offensive linemen Zak Zinter (media), Andrew Vastardis (media) and Ryan Hayes (coaches) all made the Second-Team, while Cade McNamara (media and coaches) and Blake Corum (coaches) made the Third-Team.

It was quite the successful day for the Michigan offensive linemen and Sherrone Moore, who took over coaching the position in the offseason. They were a big reason the Wolverines got the big win over the weekend against Ohio State, and they certainly deserve the recognition.

The position group that was left off entirely was the pass-catchers; zero wide receivers or tight ends made it onto any of the teams. You could make an argument for Erick All, who played a pivotal role in keeping Michigan’s season alive with the game-winning touchdown against Penn State. All also made some key blocks for Haskins against Ohio State. Outside of him, it isn’t entirely surprising to see the others left off.

