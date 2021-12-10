After a stellar regular season of play calling that notched him the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in all of college football, Michigan Wolverines’ offensive coordinator Josh Gattis may be on his way out of Ann Arbor for a head coaching opportunity in the ACC with the Virginia Cavaliers.

On Friday morning, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel wrote on Twitter, “Sources: (Clemson offensive coordinator) Tony Elliott’s decision between Virginia, Duke and returning to Clemson as OC is expected this morning. If he does not go to Virginia, Michigan OC Josh Gattis has emerged as the clear top target for the Virginia job.”

According to the Virginia 247Sports site ($), Gattis met with Virginia athletic director Carla Williams Thursday night, signifying legitimate interest from Michigan’s third-year offensive coordinator. But it sounds like the job is Elliott’s to take if he wants it. If he doesn’t want it, Gattis is next in line.

This would be a big loss for Michigan, as Gattis was a crucial part of the turnaround on offense. The Wolverines finished second in the Big Ten and 18th in the country in total offense. Michigan also owned the No. 1 rushing attack in the Big Ten and No. 10 nationally.

Gattis potentially leaving for the Virginia job would also be very untimely for the Wolverines, as they are preparing to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, the Early Signing Period for the 2022 class begins next Wednesday.

But after one of Michigan’s best offensive seasons in a long time, Gattis has certainly earned the right to look around and make his way up the coaching food chain. This was bound to happen eventually for Gattis, and likely will happen for other Michigan assistants currently on staff. I suspect things are going to develop really fast with this, so stay tuned for more.