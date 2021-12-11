Aidan Hutchinson finishes 2nd in Heisman voting

Michigan Wolverines edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s had a historic 2021 season, one of the best ever by a Michigan defender, a year that has brought a lot of hardware and accolades.

Hutchinson was close to winning yet another award on Saturday night in New York City at the Heisman Trophy Award presentation.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished with the most votes and the award, but Hutchinson finished runner-up. Rounding out the top five was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett at No. 3, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at No. 4, and Alabama LB Will Anderson at No. 5.

Aidan Hutchinson finished 2nd in Heisman voting pic.twitter.com/WRA6hVWXWU — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 12, 2021

Hutchinson received 78 first place votes, and a point total of 954. While Hutchinson didn’t win the award, finishing second and being one of the finalists is an incredible honor. Hutchinson’s family was on hand, as was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh said that Hutchinson and RB Hassan Haskins carried the team on their backs, and that he thinks Hutchinson will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson ranks third nationally in sacks per contest (1.08 avg), has 58 tackles (15.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Hutchinson’s 14 sacks is the most in a season in Michigan history. Hutchinson is the fourth defensive player to finish second in Heisman Trophy Award history.

Various honors for Hutchinson in 2021