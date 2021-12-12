Top plays of the 2021 Michigan football season

The 2021 Michigan Wolverines’ football season is a season we will never forget. What an incredible ride its been. From the early season maize out against Washington to beating Ohio State and finally winning the Big Ten, this journey will live on forever. Experience some of the best plays of Michigan’s season all over again:

J.J. McCarthy’s first career touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin was an absolute beauty:

Cade McNamara put this one right on the money to Cornelius Johnson for the long touchdown:

Cade McNamara with an 87 yard SEND to Cornelius Johnson for a 5th Michigan TD pic.twitter.com/ysC07nddFH — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 18, 2021

The first of many Michigan flea flickers:

One of many hurdles by Hassan Haskins:

HASSAN HASKINS HURDLE



pic.twitter.com/0Pxs5UX4gR — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 27, 2021

Possibly Haskins’ best run of the year:

Michigan RB Hassan Haskins hit a highlight-reel HURDLE



VIDEO: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/lDvzx2oE0W — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 10, 2021

Blake Corum shows off the speed against Washington:

6⃣7⃣ yards, untouched.@blake_corum runs by Washington for the game's first TD. pic.twitter.com/MpKgi8ahBZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 12, 2021

The J.J. to Daylen Baldwin connection strikes again:

JJ McCarthy to Daylen Baldwin for his first road TD pass. The future looks bright in Ann Arbor? pic.twitter.com/bR6LO53mDh — BULLYBALL (@RealBullyBall) October 2, 2021

Andrel Anthony provides some electricity in his hometown:

ANDREL ANTHONY IS FASTER THAN YOU



MICHIGAN 93 YARDS #CFB



pic.twitter.com/U2aaj9dj8A — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

Ridiculous catch by Anthony against Maryland:

ANDREL ANTHONY ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! pic.twitter.com/i55JGa68yB — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 20, 2021

Michigan pulls out the trickery and Donovan Edwards hits Roman Wilson for a long touchdown:

Cade McNamara throws a backwards pass to Donovan Edwards who finds the wide open Roman Wilson in stride for another big play TD. It’s been a dream start for the Wolverines.



MICHIGAN 14

IOWA 0



pic.twitter.com/9SGEka6q1f — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 5, 2021

Beautiful throw from McNamara to Wilson against Penn State:

VIDEO: Cade McNamara hits Roman Wilson for a Michigan TD



: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/zPkCFWoNWU — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 13, 2021

Erick All with the touchdown that may have saved Michigan’s season:

What a play call here from Josh Gattis to get A.J. Henning in the end zone:

AJ Henning ends a beautiful opening drive with a touchdown for the Wolverines 〽️



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/BBTeKqpwFR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2021

Michael Barrett with a beautiful pass across the field to Henning for the trick play score:

Michigan dials up something “special” on special teams



Michael Barrett ➡️ AJ Henning➡️ pic.twitter.com/0kL5dnUJOJ — The Dylan & Dylan Show (@DylanDylanShow) November 20, 2021

McCarthy was the lead blocker for this big touchdown in the Big Ten Championship from Corum:

Blake Corum with the speed but how about J.J. McCarthy as the lead blocker ⚡️@UMichFootball takes the 7-0 lead over Iowa in the Big Ten Champ Game! pic.twitter.com/GDjzmhdeeL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Aidan Hutchinson’s three-sack day against Ohio State was huge:

Hutch’s sacks needed a reel of their own! @aidanhutch97



Here’s all three of his sacks with my call synced. pic.twitter.com/wiTFewmYVL — Zach Linfield (@ZachLinfield) November 29, 2021

The pass rush all day against Penn State was a thing of beauty: