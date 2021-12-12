 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top plays of the 2021 Michigan football season

Relive some of the best highlights from this unforgettable year.

By Scotty_White
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Michigan Wolverines’ football season is a season we will never forget. What an incredible ride its been. From the early season maize out against Washington to beating Ohio State and finally winning the Big Ten, this journey will live on forever. Experience some of the best plays of Michigan’s season all over again:

J.J. McCarthy’s first career touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin was an absolute beauty:

Cade McNamara put this one right on the money to Cornelius Johnson for the long touchdown:

The first of many Michigan flea flickers:

One of many hurdles by Hassan Haskins:

Possibly Haskins’ best run of the year:

Blake Corum shows off the speed against Washington:

The J.J. to Daylen Baldwin connection strikes again:

Andrel Anthony provides some electricity in his hometown:

Ridiculous catch by Anthony against Maryland:

Michigan pulls out the trickery and Donovan Edwards hits Roman Wilson for a long touchdown:

Beautiful throw from McNamara to Wilson against Penn State:

Erick All with the touchdown that may have saved Michigan’s season:

What a play call here from Josh Gattis to get A.J. Henning in the end zone:

Michael Barrett with a beautiful pass across the field to Henning for the trick play score:

McCarthy was the lead blocker for this big touchdown in the Big Ten Championship from Corum:

Aidan Hutchinson’s three-sack day against Ohio State was huge:

The pass rush all day against Penn State was a thing of beauty:

