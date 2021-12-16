Tom Brady’s new brand signs Cade McNamara to NIL deal

Tom Brady has a new brand of apparel, and athletes will be the face of his brand, BRADY.

One of the athletes signed on to BRADY is Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who’s featured below standing next to Tom Brady himself. McNamara is one of ten athletes to join BRADY thus far (full list below).

BRADY, @TomBrady’s new namesake apparel brand, has signed several college athletes as endorsers.



BRADY apparel will be exclusively on https://t.co/PxY23wqd3m for a week starting Jan 12, 2022, and on https://t.co/EXyoIffTQE beginning Jan 19. #NIL pic.twitter.com/OuDlsv2dfH — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 16, 2021

“Their embodiment of BRADY’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance,” the press release said.

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Tom Brady said in the release. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

“Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary football player Deion Sanders; and Cade McNamara, of Tom Brady’s alma mater University of Michigan and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years,” the release continued. “The campaign boasts athletes across several sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.”

BRADY will launch next month — it’ll be on bradybrand.com and also will be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com.

This isn’t the first NIL deal McNamara has picked up, as he announced back in August that he signed an NIL deal with the cryptocurrency MORE Coin.

McNamara’s opportunities to profit off his name, image, likeness will likely continue to increase — that’s what happens when you win. Michigan is No. 2 in the country, have a record of 12-1, and will be facing No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. McNamara’s been steady as the QB1, throwing for 2,470 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions.