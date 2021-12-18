Michigan analyst set to join Don Brown’s UMass staff after bowl season

“I love him, I love what he brings,” Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan senior offensive analyst Steve Casula back in July.

Harbaugh’s comment then was a reflection of Casula being well liked in Ann Arbor since joining the staff in 2019. However, Casula’s time on the job will be coming to an end shortly. Casula is joining former Michigan defensive coordinator, current UMass head coach Don Brown’s staff.

Casula will be the UMass offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Tremendous hire for @UMassFootball,” Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said on Twitter. “One of the most creative offensive minds in football! Not just a great coach but a even better person! I’m excited to watch him back running the show! Thank you for all of your sacrifice & dedication to make Michigan football better! #MyBrother.”

Per Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf, Casula will remain with Michigan during their College Football Playoff run — which starts at the Orange Bowl on December 31 against No. 3 Georgia.

Casula’s presence leading up to the Orange Bowl, and potentially beyond, is something that shouldn’t go unnoticed — his ideas aid the operation.

When Gattis won the Broyles Award (top assistant coach) earlier this month he mentioned Casula in his acceptance speech, saying he loves Casula like a brother, calling him his “right hand man”. Gattis said that Casula had “tremendous input”.

For Don Brown, who worked with Casula at Michigan in 2019 and 2020, he likes Casula’s offensive philosophy, one that led to a lot of success as offensive coordinator for Ferris State in 2018.

“I worked with Steve in Ann Arbor, and our thoughts are compatible when it comes to his offensive philosophy and the way he moves the football,” Brown said in a statement. “Steve was a chief architect of Ferris State’s run to the National Championship in 2018 and I am so excited to welcome Steve, his wife Stephanie, and his entire family to Amherst!”

Other Michigan staff members are excited for Casula just as Gattis is, co-offensive coordinator/offensive lines coach Sherrone Moore said that Casula is going to “light it up”, and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss said Casula is “one of the best and brightest members of the Team 142 staff. The Gattification of college football begins…”