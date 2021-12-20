Michigan Football Awards Show winners announced

The Michigan Wolverines football team is in the midst of bowl preparation, but they had a little bit of time on Saturday to celebrate accomplishments and dish out some team awards.
The award show, which is presented by the U-M Club of Greater Detroit, transpired on Sunday with many players being recognized.
Michigan Football held its 2021 Football banquet!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2021
The biggest award of the event went to edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who won the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player. Hutchinson’s accolades are massive in totality at this point after a season in which he finished second in the Heisman voting after amassing 14 sacks in 2021, a Michigan record. Other honors for Hutchinson include the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Big Ten Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, along with being a consensus first team All-American.
Here’s the rest of the award winners (via Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard)
- Rookie of the Year : Offense- QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards, WR Andrel Anthony, Defense - LB Junior Colson, DB Rod Moore. Special teams - Rod Moore.
- Most most improved player: Offense - QB Cade McNamara, TE Luke Schoonmaker. Defense - LB David Ojabo, DB D.J. Turner
- Ufer Spirit Award: LB Josh Ross, punter Brad Robbins
- Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Josh Ross
- Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman): Mazi Smith
- Hugh Rader award (top offensive lineman): Andrew Stueber
- Arthur Robinson Award (academic): center Andrew Vastardis. DB Josh Luther
- Toughest Player Award: Hassan Haskins
- Blue Collar Award: Andrew Vastardis
- Scout Team Player of the Year: Offense- QB Davis Warren. Defense- DL George Rooks. Special teams- LB Tyler McLaurin
- Defensive Skill Player of the Year: DBs Brad Hawkins, D.J. Turner, Vincent Gray, Dax Hill
- Offensive Skill Player of the Year: RB Blake Corum, WRs Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil, TE Erick All
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar
- Specialist of the Year: kicker Jake Moody
