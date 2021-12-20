Michigan Football Awards Show winners announced

The Michigan Wolverines football team is in the midst of bowl preparation, but they had a little bit of time on Saturday to celebrate accomplishments and dish out some team awards.

The award show, which is presented by the U-M Club of Greater Detroit, transpired on Sunday with many players being recognized.

Michigan Football held its 2021 Football banquet!



Full list of award winners are in the link below.



https://t.co/WOWol4tTRo#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oE0AYUOgkn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2021

The biggest award of the event went to edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who won the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player. Hutchinson’s accolades are massive in totality at this point after a season in which he finished second in the Heisman voting after amassing 14 sacks in 2021, a Michigan record. Other honors for Hutchinson include the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Big Ten Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, along with being a consensus first team All-American.

Here’s the rest of the award winners (via Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard)