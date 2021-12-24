Jim Harbaugh, Big Ten coaches reveal favorite Christmas movie

At Big Ten Media Days in July, the Big Ten Network asks the head coaches in the conference a variety of random questions — the answers are then used throughout the season. The latest video asks the coaches what their favorite Christmas movie is.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his favorite is “It’s a Wonderful Life” — the 1946 film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, in order to help others in his community, and whose suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel. Clarence shows George how he has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife Mary and his community if he didn’t live.

If you're not watching holiday movies this week, wyd?



We asked our @B1Gfootball coaches to share their .



Which coach shares your personal favorite? pic.twitter.com/qNPXwk6Quo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 23, 2021

“That’s an easy one, It’s a Wonderful Life, favorite Christmas movie, and up there in terms of all-time favorite movies,” Harbaugh said.

Jeff Brohm (Purdue): It’s a Wonderful Life

Greg Schiano (Rutgers): A Christmas Story

Paul Chryst (Wisconsin): A Christmas Story

Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern): A Christmas Story

James Franklin (Penn State): A Christmas Story

Ryan Day (Ohio State): Christmas Vacation

P.J. Fleck (Minnesota): Christmas Vacation

Bret Bielema (Illinois): Christmas Vacation

Scott Frost (Nebraska): Christmas Vacation and Love, Actually

Mike Locksley (Maryland): Rudolph cartoons

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa): Doesn’t have one, saying “That’s a good question, you got me on that one.”