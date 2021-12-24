Jim Harbaugh, Big Ten coaches reveal favorite Christmas movie

At Big Ten Media Days in July, the Big Ten Network asks the head coaches in the conference a variety of random questions — the answers are then used throughout the season. The latest video asks the coaches what their favorite Christmas movie is.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his favorite is “It’s a Wonderful Life” — the 1946 film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, in order to help others in his community, and whose suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel. Clarence shows George how he has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife Mary and his community if he didn’t live.
“That’s an easy one, It’s a Wonderful Life, favorite Christmas movie, and up there in terms of all-time favorite movies,” Harbaugh said.
Jeff Brohm (Purdue): It’s a Wonderful Life
Greg Schiano (Rutgers): A Christmas Story
Paul Chryst (Wisconsin): A Christmas Story
Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern): A Christmas Story
James Franklin (Penn State): A Christmas Story
Ryan Day (Ohio State): Christmas Vacation
P.J. Fleck (Minnesota): Christmas Vacation
Bret Bielema (Illinois): Christmas Vacation
Scott Frost (Nebraska): Christmas Vacation and Love, Actually
Mike Locksley (Maryland): Rudolph cartoons
Kirk Ferentz (Iowa): Doesn’t have one, saying “That’s a good question, you got me on that one.”
