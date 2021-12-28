Mike Macdonald evaluates Georgia’s quarterbacks

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have utilized two quarterbacks this season, Stetson Bennett and J.T. Daniels.

Bennett has been Georgia’s starting QB since October, throwing for 2,325 yards, 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. And although Daniels hasn’t started a game since September 25, he’s still someone the Michigan defense has to prepare for when they take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Daniels has thrown 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season.

“They both have great command of the offense,” Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said.

Michigan and Georgia have drawn comparisons offensively — the common thread is running the football to set up what they do passing. Georgia ranks 27th in total offense, 32nd in rushing offense, and 6th in team passing efficiency.

“How the offense is set up is very similar to our football team,” Macdonald said. “They play complimentary football. They know where to go with the ball. The system is really complimentary, they make you defend the entire width of the field. And then with their play-action on first and second down game, they can get their ball to their guys. Don’t lake speed at any position and get it to ‘em at any part of the field.”

When it comes to what QB has more mobility, Macdonald sees Bennett as more of a threat with his legs — Bennett has rushed for 251 yards and 1 TD this season.

“They both do a great job. Stetson, he’s probably a little bit more willing to take off when the play breaks down, but other than that they’re both great players,” Macdonald said.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had the same kind of evaluation of Bennett on Monday.

“People doubted him the whole time he’s been there and it provided this chip that we learned to love about his game. This guy has been incredible,” Herbstreit said. “His mobility has been critical to keeping plays alive and a good compliment to what they’re doing with their running game with (Zamir) White and (James) Cook.”

Michigan is currently a 7.5 point underdog to Georgia on DraftKings.com.

You can watch Georgia vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoff’s Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.