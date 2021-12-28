With Michigan in the playoffs, David Ojabo isn’t focused on NFL Draft talk

2021 has been an incredible year for Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo, a Scotland native who had just one career tackle heading into the season. Ojabo’s hard work and determination has made him go from an unknown to a legitimate top-tier NFL Draft prospect.

Pro Football Focus, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, and other outlets have Ojabo pegged as a first round pick in the draft after piling up 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles this year.

Despite the praise now being heaped on him, the 6-foot-5, 250 pound Ojabo isn’t concerned about his NFL future at the moment — Michigan’s in the College Football Playoff against Georgia and he’s living the dream of competing for a National Championship.

“I’m focused on this season. I haven’t really given that much attention,” Ojabo said. “When it comes time for the draft time, draft attention, I’m going to switch the focus to that, but you see us, we’re in the playoffs. Can’t be talking about the draft or focusing on the draft.”

Still, Ojabo realizes that his story is a unique one — going from a raw prospect who started playing football in 2017 to one of the best edge-rushers in college football.

“I mean, coming into the season, I had 20 snaps and I was unknown. Looking back at it, seeing where I’m at now, it’s a blessing,” Ojabo said. “But like I said earlier, when it comes to draft time, that’s when my focus will go on there and really reflect on what I’ve done, but it’s really obvious, coming from unknown to now, it’s a big jump.”

A big jump, for sure — it remains to be seen if Ojabo will make his biggest jump yet and head to the NFL in 2022, what’s most important at the moment is having a bone-crushing performance against Georgia. It sure would be nice to have him back in maize and blue for one more year, though.