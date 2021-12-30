There have been COVID-19 concerns surrounding Michigan safety Daxton Hill and his status for the Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia on Friday night.

Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and The Wolverine’s Chris Balas both previously reported on these developments, but Harbaugh shed light on the availability of Hill.

Harbaugh was asked if Hill made the trip to Florida (not specifically about COVID-19), and Harbaugh answered by saying that Hill’s status is questionable.

“His status is questionable. He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was later asked if Hill is currently in Florida. Harbaugh said that Hill isn't right now. "He could be here today, maybe not," Harbaugh said.

Hill’s presence would be incredibly helpful against Georgia and would greatly aid stopping one of the best tight ends in all of college football in Brock Bowers. Hill has 65 tackles (39 solo), and 2 interceptions this season.

